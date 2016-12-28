TOBA TEK SINGH: At least 32 deaths have been confirmed so far after the people consumed poisonous liquor in the Mubarakabad Colony. Witnesses said that liquor was used by the people on the Christmas night. Meanwhile, Christians presented their five demands to the administration and refused to bury the dead till the acceptance of their demands. Later, they held talks with AC Muhammad Shafiq and Faisalabad Bishop Joseph Arshad. The AC assured the Christians that their demand of holding of a judicial inquiry into the incident would be sent to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for approval.

