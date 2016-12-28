Says no impact made on black money; Bihar CM Mamata Banerjee says Modi pushed nation 20 years back; asks if PM will resign at the end of 50 days if things don’t look up

NEW DELHI: Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the nation why he imposed demonetisation on the nation and who was responsible for the sufferings of the poor people.

Attending a press conference here with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he asked if Modi will resign at the end of 50 days if things did not improve, the Indian media reported on Tuesday.

"PM should answer the nation what was the real motive of demonetisation and what will he do for the poor people affected by it," the Congress vice-president said.

"Demonetisation has made no impact on black money. It is an attack on financial independence of poor people," he said. "December 30 is about to come and the situation is the same. The motive of demonetisation has failed completely," Rahul said.

"PM Narendra Modi says he is fighting corruption but not answering allegations of personal corruption against him," he said, referring to his allegations against Modi for taking money from some corporates when he was the Gujarat chief minister.

Mamata called demonetisation "a mega scam, one of the biggest one after independence", and said Modi has pushed India back "by 20 years" by imposing his unilateral decision of banning the Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes.

"If things remain unresolved even after 50 days, will PM Modi take responsibility and resign as the Prime Minister of the country?" Mamata asked.

"Modi had said the good days will come. Is this a sample of his achche din?" she asked. "In the name of cashless, the Modi government has gone baseless and total faceless," she said. "They do whatever they feel like. The federal structure is totally destroyed. It is not emergency; it is super emergency," the Trinamool Congress chief said.

With most major opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, the Left, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Janata Dal (United), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), boycotting the Rahul-Mamata press conference, the opposition attack is already blunted. But Mamata claimed the opposition was still united. "All the opposition parties will make a common minimum agenda programme," she said.

