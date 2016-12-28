SCO not a forum to discuss issues with India; LoC violations may lead to ‘strategic miscalculations’; ceasefire violated more than 310 times since Sept, killing 46 civilians

MOSCOW: Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Tuesday said India would set a dangerous precedent if it violated the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan that could provide other countries with justification for similar actions. "Contravention of the treaty or its unilateral abrogation by India will not only violate the Indus Waters Treaty, but also set a precedent providing other countries with a possible justification to undertake similar actions," Aizaz said while talking to a Russian media outlet.

He expressed the hope that India would abide by its obligations under the treaty. Aizaz said Pakistan does not view the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a platform to discuss its bilateral issues with India.

He said Pakistan, which currently holds the observer status at the organisation, plans to "work constructively towards promoting the objectives of SCO" after it becomes a fully-fledged member next year.

He said the recent exchanges of firing on the Line of Control between Pakistan and India may lead to "strategic miscalculations”, making the role of the UN Monitoring Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) crucial to regional peace and stability. Aizaz said India had violated the ceasefire more than 310 times since September, the violations claiming the lives of 46 civilians.

