ISLAMABAD: A four-member bench chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Muhammad Raza on Tuesday rejected the plea to merge all cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen. The bench was hearing separate references filed against Imran Khan and Tareen.

Hearing arguments of Talal Chaudhry’s lawyer Akram Sheikh, the CEC remarked that “we are only discussing whether this case is eligible enough be heard or not, the arguments on its merit will be done later.”

Tareen’s lawyer said the commission could only discuss the accusations that had been leveled in the reference, which included queries regarding the Bani Gala property. Niazi Services case was irrelevant and just being raised unnecessarily, he added.

At this point, Akram Sheikh requested the commission to merge other cases against Imran and Tareen with the reference and give him time to submit further documents.

His request was rejected by the CEC who stated that the reference and petition were two different things and could not be merged. “All of you are doing politics here as nobody is interested in legal points,” Sardar Raza remarked, as further hearing was adjourned till Jan 10.

The commission also adjourned hearing of Sumaira Malik disqualification case and summoned the Khushab returning officer and others.

