ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said with the announcement of a political long march, the PPP has gone into an election mode before time as one-and-a-half years are left in the elections yet.

Talking to various television channels, she said people of Pakistan had rejected politics of sit-ins and long march. A political party got disappointed after indulging in politics of sit-ins and marches for three years, she added.

The minister said people would vote in the next elections on the basis of performance. She paid tribute to martyred chairperson of PPP Benazir Bhutto for laying down her life in a struggle for restoration of democracy.

She said we are all proud of her (Benazir) for waging a fight for democracy. However, the minister said the kind of political activity that took place on her death anniversary was very inappropriate.

The PPP demand for the arrest of BB’s killers was preposterous, she added. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari were doing politics on Panama Papers, she remarked adding that PPP gathered people on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto for its political aims. She said the PPP remained in the government for five years but did not hold investigations. “If the PPP would have formed a commission in its tenure, at least it would have presented a report,” she added. The minister said the question was why the PPP and its leaders did not do it. They should have, at least, identified the killers, she remarked.

about entry of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Parliament, Marriyum said it was early to say whether Bilawal could emerge as a political leader. She said the arrival of Bilawal in Parliament was a good sign, but he would have a lot to learn from the political life of her mother who was a visionary leader.

