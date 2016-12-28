PPP CEC determined to launch agitation

SUKKUR: Farhatullah Babar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sherry Rehman and Latif Khosa, while giving details of the CEC meeting of the PPP, said on Tuesday that the meeting reiterated its determination to launch an agitation against the government.

They said that the CEC did not discuss who would be the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly after Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were elected to the legislature.

PPP Senator Saeed Ghani, however, while talking to Geo opined that Bilawal Bhutto would be the parliamentary leader of the PPP in the National Assembly.

The CEC reiterated its demand for the resignation of the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, “because after the report of the Supreme Court commission, he has no legal or moral right to continue as the interior minister”.

The CEC meeting also decided to go to the Supreme Court for implementation of the National Action Plan. They alleged that Chaudhry Nisar was affecting NAP's implementation.

They said that it has been decided to build pressure on the government within parliament and outside the parliament for acceptance of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s four-point agenda. They said that CEC reposed its confidence in the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

It also decided to take the opposition into confidence regarding the agitation and discussed the parameters and dimensions of the protests. They said that Chaudhry Nisar had assured the Supreme Court that Pervez Musharraf would return to the country to face the courts, and he must bring Musharraf to the country to face the Supreme Court where the trial about the assassination of Benazir Bhutto was underway. They said that the issue of Dr. Asim and Anwar Majeed was not discussed in the CEC meeting.

