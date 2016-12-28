Says govt to take opposition along with it; Nisar also meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that they wanted to take the opposition along with them.

The prime minister entrusted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman with the task of conciliation. The JUI chief, who is also the Chairman Kashmir Committee of parliament, held a meeting with the prime minister at the Prime Minister's House. It has been officially stated that the current political situation and matters of national interest were discussed by both the leaders during the meeting.

The federal government's development schemes in the provinces of KPK and Balochistan also came under discussion. The Maulana has reportedly been assigned the task by the prime minister to assess the political situation and establish contacts with different political leaders for conciliation.

Accordingly, the Maulana held a meeting with former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who had earlier met the PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi where they discussed the political situation.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan also had an important meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House on Tuesday. The meeting that lasted about three quarters of an hour is significant amid the backdrop of political developments in various parts of the country, especially PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's criticism of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who earlier took on the PPP and is being targeted by it, reportedly told the prime minister that he had taken a principled position on the leadership of the PPP and that he wouldn’t change his stance.

According to the PM House sources, the interior minister briefed Prime Minister Nawaz on the internal security situation after the minister recently visited Torkham at the Afghan border. The Karachi operation and political issues also cropped up for discussion, the sources said. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also briefed the prime minister that Rs70 billion were being spent by the government to raise wings of civil armed forces for effective border management and internal security.

