HED Punjab appoints four provisional VCsDecember 28, 2016Print : National
LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Tuesday received approval of Punjab Governor / Chancellor vis-à-vis provisional appointment of vice chancellors (VCs) of four public sector universities of the province.
Sources privy to the development said the department had also prepared notifications of the provisional appointments on Tuesday evening and they would be issued on Wednesday (today) morning.
A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had recently ordered the provisional appointment of Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar, Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Dr Mohammad Zuber, as VCs of Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University, University of Sargodha and Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan, respectively. The court had picked up the names from a list of nominees already finalised by the government’s VCs Search Committee.
When contacted a senior official of the department, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the development saying the governor/chancellor had approved the provisional appointments.