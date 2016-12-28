NOWSHERA: The police on Tuesday solved a Rs2.1 million ice-cream factory heist case and arrested seven dacoits along with recovering the stolen cash from them, an official said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Wahid Mehmood said that a foreign accomplice of the robbers was still at large.The official said the robbers had intercepted the vehicle of an ice cream factory in the Risalpur Industrial Estate and snatched Rs2.1 million from the factory employees.

He said the police arrested an accused identified as Asfandyar Shah. The DPO said that the accused revealed the names of his other accomplices during the investigation. The official said the police carried out raids on the pointation of the arrested robber, arrested his other six accomplices and recovered the stolen money from them. He identified the other accused as Rana Kamran, Subhanullah aka Khyesto, Ayaz, Adnan Shah, Muhammad Salar and Amjad Ali.

The DPO said that Adnan Shah is a security forces man while Amjad Ali is a police constable. He said the police were conducting raids to arrest another accomplice of the robbers and a Nepali national Younus aka Gujar.He said the police also recovered a Kalashnikov, a pistol and the car used.

