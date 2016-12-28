TOBA TEK SINGH: At least 30 deaths have been confirmed so far after the people consumed poisonous liquor in the Mubarakabad Colony.

Witnesses said that liquor was used by the people on the Christmas night. Meanwhile, the Christians presented their five demands to the administration and refused to bury the dead people till the acceptance of their demands.

Later, they held talks with AC Muhammad Shafiq and Faisalabad Bishop Joseph Arshad. The AC assured the Christians that their demand of holding a judicial inquiry of the incident would be sent to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for approval.

The AC said that their other demands, including compensation to the families of the deceased, payment of burial expenses to heirs of the deceased, arrest of culprits who provided liquor to the deceased and provision of better medical treatment to the under treatment persons had been accepted.

Later, the Christians agreed to bury the dead persons. The City police have registered a case against unknown persons who supplied liquor to the deceased. DHQ Hospital MS Dr Asif Hamid told that 104 persons were brought to the hospital and out of them nearly 40 were referred to Faisalabad hospitals and others were treated here, adding that 17 out of 30 had died when they were being shifted to hospitals.

DPO Usman Gondal and DCO Amir Ijaz Akbar also visited the houses of the deceased and condoled with the families of the dead persons. MPAs Mian Rafiq and Amjad Javed and Gojra Bishop Samuel John, Fr Nisar Masih and leaders of the Christians community remained present in the Mubarakabad Colony all the day.

