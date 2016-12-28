LANDIKOTAL: An Afghan national was shot and injured while eight others were arrested as they illegally entered Pakistan via an unfrequented route near the Torkham border on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday.

Political Tehsildar for Torkham Shamsul Islam told The News that nine Afghan nationals tried to sneak in through an unfrequented route near Torkham border on Monday night at around 11pm.

He said the members of the Khassadar force shouted at them to stop, but they tried to escape from the spot. "The Khassadars manning the Jumatgay Checkpost near the Pak-Afghan border opened fire on them," said Shamsul Islam.

He said an Afghan national, Jan Agha, sustained injuries and was taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal. The official said the other eight Afghan nationals were held and sent to the Landikotal lock-up.

Shamsul Islam said the Afghan citizens were taking advantage of darkness as they had no proper travel documents to legally enter Pakistan. Those arrested were identified as Zar Wali, Humayun, Abid, Pir Muhammad, Ghuncha Gul, Zar Khan, Khayal Muhammad and Muhammad Waseem.

0



0







Trying to illegally enter Pakistan,one Afghan injured, eight arrested was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175012-Trying-to-illegally-enter-Pakistanone-Afghan-injured-eight-arrested/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trying to illegally enter Pakistan,one Afghan injured, eight arrested" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175012-Trying-to-illegally-enter-Pakistanone-Afghan-injured-eight-arrested.