SECP allows sale of Rs8.97 bn shares of PSX to Chinese group

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has accorded its approval to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) for issuing letter of acceptance to a Chinese Consortium led by the China Financial Futures Exchange, for the strategic sale of forty percent of its shares against a consideration of $85.6 million (approximately Rs8.97b).

In an interview with The News SECP Chairman Zafar-ul-Haq Hijazi said the share purchase agreement will be signed between the representatives of the Consortium and the PSX Divestment Committee by coming Friday in terms of the regulatory requirements. A formal ceremony to mark the occasion is expected to be held in the first week of January 2017.

The Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will be the chief guest, while notable industry leaders and representatives from the public and private sectors of the country, along-with top officials from the Chinese public sector and financial industry are also expected to be present at the ceremony.

The chairman said the deal has already attracted attention of international media and has been given significant coverage by business and financial sector experts from around the globe. The Consortium comprises three of the exchanges in China, i.e. China Financial Futures Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, along-with two Pakistani financial institutions, i.e. Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Pak-China Investment Company Limited (PCIC).

He said the Chinese exchanges are amongst the largest in the world in terms of market capitalisation and turnover. With a diverse product offering, indigenously developed technology and experience with management of successful securities and derivatives exchanges, the Consortium’s potential for contribution towards growth of the Pakistani capital market is significant. Further, the Chinese exchanges also have a massive investor base (exceeding 168 million investors) which illustrates the possibilities for enhancing outreach in Pakistan. Options to establish systems such as China Connect - which could link the securities markets in Pakistan and China - may open a gateway to cross border trading for Pakistani capital market and investors.

The local financial institutions are also investing with a sound value proposition - while HBL offers one of the largest branch networks in the country and excellence in corporate governance, PCIC brings in knowledge of local market and its laws, with particular reference to its investment in Pakistan’s central depository. Along-side, this partnership has the potential to play a pivotal role in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project where local and Chinese companies can utilise platform of PSX to meet their capital requirements.

In addition to the aforementioned benefits to the capital market and the economy, the initial shareholders of PSX are also expected to make considerable gains out of the deal, as every such shareholder will get around Rs44.8 million against sale proceeds of its shares.

Divestment of PSX has been preceded by a comprehensive market reform process under which a number of key milestones were achieved. These include integration of the three former stock exchanges into one single platform, significant improvement in internationally acclaimed ISOCO Principles of securities regulation, and reclassification of Pakistan’s index by MSCI to emerging markets. Post divestment, the regulators will be focusing on implementation of market development plans while ensuring strict regulatory compliance and enforcement through reforms aimed at improved governance, transparency and zero tolerance for any malpractices.

Keeping in view the progress made by the capital market in the last few years, the prospects for Pakistani capital market appear bright. Also, coordination among government functionaries and business leaders is ever improving which will be very helpful for generating the desired activity in support of the economy – especially in the context of CPEC-related fund raising activities.

