TAIPEI: The principal of a Taiwanese high school has stepped down after students held a Nazi-themed parade ahead of the Christmas weekend, triggering a furore and harsh criticism from Israel.

Photos and videos circulated online of students wearing mock Nazi uniforms while holding swastika flags and banners, some laughing and dancing, during a parade on Friday to celebrate the school’s 62-year anniversary.

A teacher also joined in the procession and was seen giving a Nazi salute as he stood inside a tank made of paper cartons, according to local media.

As the students marched, a compere announced: “Here comes Hitler, salute to him students, or the tank will crush you later or you will be taken to the gas chamber,” according to a video posted on Apple Daily’s website.

As criticism mounted, Cheng Hsiao-ming, head of Kuang Fu High School in northern Hsinchu city, apologised for allowing the parade to go ahead and tendered his resignation.

“I apologise to the victims and the public... We made a mistake and I will take the responsibility to step down,” he said Sunday, promising that other school officials would also be punished.

The Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei issued a statement condemning the incident as “tasteless” and “outrageous”.

0



0







Taiwan school principal resigns over Nazi parade was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174992-Taiwan-school-principal-resigns-over-Nazi-parade/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Taiwan school principal resigns over Nazi parade" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174992-Taiwan-school-principal-resigns-over-Nazi-parade.