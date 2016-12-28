KARACHI: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), under the umbrella of its Coaches Education Program (CEP), is conducting the third PSB PTF Pre-ITF Level One Coaching Course at the Pakistan Sports Board in Islamabad from Wednesday (today).

A total of 30 candidates from all parts of the country will take part in this four-day course.

This will be the third edition of the PTF’s CEP initiative. In the two previous courses held in Karachi and Lahore earlier this year, 63 participants attended the course and 23 passed and acquired the status of National Green Badge Coach. The PSB has sponsored all three courses.

Kamran Khalil, ITF Level 3 coach, will supervise the course while country’s leading physical trainer Nasrullah Rana will address the physical training aspects of coaching.

Shahid Islam, Director Academics PSB, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Secretary PTF, and Aqeel Khan, Pakistan’s No 1 tennis player will be the guest speakers.

