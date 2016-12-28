KARACHI: The PHF is planning to organise a division-based national championship in March-April 2017 to strengthen the domestic hockey.

Around 60 divisional teams will participate in the event, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The ongoing national championship is being played only among departments.

PHF’s director domestic and planning Naveed Alam said that out of the 60 teams, 20 would qualify for the final league.

He said that such big hockey centres as Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Bannu would have two or three teams.

He said that that Lahore and Faisalabad would have three teams each. Karachi will also field three teams. From KP, Bannu and Hazara division might have two or even three teams.

There will be five teams from Balochistan, and Gilgit and Baltistan will have their separate teams.

Islamabad will field two teams, while FATA and AJK will have one team each.

Naveed said the regional championship would be organised with the help of provincial and local administrations.

Naveed said the PHF wanted all talented players of every region to get an opportunity. “That is why the divisions where players are in large numbers will select two or even three teams,” he added.

Meanwhile, PHF has roped in some major sponsors for the National Championship. Zaitoon Builders are the main sponsor of the championship.

PHF sources said that the sponsorship deal had been signed only for the national championship but it was hoped that the patronage of the national game would continue.

An official said that due to PHF’s hectic efforts during the last one year hockey had been revived at the grassroots level.

Hockey teams are developing fast and those that had lost interest have once again become active, he said. PHF sources did not disclose the amount that the main sponsor would be giving but confirmed that it was in millions. They also said that Sufi company and some property dealers and builders were joint sponsors.

