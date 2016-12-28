LONDON: Yaya Toure admits he feels reborn after returning from exile to play a key role in Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge.

Toure, 33, appeared destined to leave City after being frozen out by new manager Pep Guardiola earlier in the season.

But the Ivory Coast midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance in the space of just six weeks.

Surprisingly brought in from the cold by Guardiola after the resolution of a row with his agent in November, Toure has regained his old place at the heart of City’s midfield engine room.

The former Barcelona star delivered his latest impressive display as City overcame Hull 3-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Boxing Day to stay in touch with leaders Chelsea.

“I look like a kid, just enjoying playing football and helping my teammates and the fans. It’s very important to me,” Toure said.

