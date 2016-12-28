KARACHI: PIA Cricket Academy beat Bob Woolmer Cricket Academy by nine wickets in the Third all Karachi Under-15 Color League Future Star Cricket Tournament.
In another match, Fakhruddin Baloch CA defeated Moin Khan CA by 85 runs.
PIA CA beat Bob Woolmer CA was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174973-PIA-CA-beat-Bob-Woolmer-CA/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PIA CA beat Bob Woolmer CA" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174973-PIA-CA-beat-Bob-Woolmer-CA.