KARACHI: PIA Cricket Academy beat Bob Woolmer Cricket Academy by nine wickets in the Third all Karachi Under-15 Color League Future Star Cricket Tournament.

In another match, Fakhruddin Baloch CA defeated Moin Khan CA by 85 runs.

