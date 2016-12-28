KARACHI: A groundbreaking ceremony of the Omni Karting Circuit was held at the Airmen Golf Club & Recreation Park at Korangi Creek. The groundbreaking was performed by the Chief Guest, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Salman Ahsan Bokhari along with Syed Ovais Naqvi, CEO & Managing Partner of Omni Motorsport.

Omni Motorsport specializes in recreational and professional motorsport activities and will be developing pioneering international standard motorsport facilities and karting circuits all across Pakistan.

Starting with a $3 million investment to construct, develop and establish the Omni Karting Circuit in Karachi, they intend to expand the business to other major metropolitan cities of Pakistan.

