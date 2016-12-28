KARACHI: Karachi blasted their way into the final when they upstaged Lahore by 30 runs in the first semi-final of the Pepsi-PCB Under-16 One-day tournament at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Tuesday.

Karachi were bowled out for 165 in the 38th over. Mohammad Taha struck run-a-ball 63 with 11 fours. Saim Ayub belted 68-ball 52 which featured seven fours.

Farid Uddin Mehmood and Nasim Shah captured three wickets each. Mohammad Arham got two wickets.

In response, Lahore were bowled out for 135 with Rayan Nadeem scoring 57 which had eight fours. Zain bin Farooq belted 30. Taha Mehmood and Amjad Aslam claimed three wickets each.

