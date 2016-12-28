KARACHI: The 5th Youth and Junior Shooting Winter Camp, organised by the Federal Rifle Association (FRA), began at the Gun and Country Club’s Shooting Ranges in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to details, around 48 young boys and girls are participating in this camp.

On Tuesday, a panel of qualified instructors including Sikander Javed, Commander Idrees, Agha Abbas Raza and Iftikhar welcomed the young participants and gave them introduction of guns and ammunition. Commander Idress briefed them on gun handling, safety and security.

