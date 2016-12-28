KARACHI: Karachi Omar Associates whipped Karachi Haseen Habib by nine wickets in their match of the 18th National Seniors Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 here at the Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium the other day.

Omar Associates skipper Jaffer Qureshi claimed three wickets for 19 runs with his left-arm spin to restrict Haseen Habib to 125 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs.

Nadeem Shaikh (62 off 42 balls) and Imran Jawed (56 off 32 balls) struck unbeaten 117 for their unbroken second-wicket stand to enable Omar Associates win the match comfortably by nine wickets with almost six overs to spare.

In the other three Southern Zone matches of the tournament held over the weekend at the same venue, Karachi AA Pakwan overwhelmed Karachi Blues by seven wickets, Karachi Fact Date Engineering defeated Karachi Rashid Latif Academy (RLCA) also by seven wickets while Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) overpowered Karachi Development Authority (KDA) by four wickets.

A A Pakwan’s trio of Sajid Ansari (3-27), Irfanullah (2-10) and Kamran Umar (2-18) sent Karachi Blues crashing to 114 all out in 17.3 overs despite opener Raees Ahmed’s 37 off 21 balls. A A Pakwan reached the target in 13.5 overs with opener Wasim Shafaat (38 off 26 balls) being the top scorer.

RLCA could only score 121 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs against Fact Date Engineering who reached the target in 17.1 overs thanks to the unbroken 71-run fourth-wicket partnership between Mohammad Javed (54 off 40 balls) and Faisal Waqar (28 off seven balls).

Meanwhile, opener Raees Ahmed’s 74 off 52 balls helped KDA post a competitive total of 149 for seven off 20 overs against CAA who chased down the target successfully with a couple of deliveries remaining. Noor-ul-Wahab played the match-winning knock, returning undefeated on 42 off 31 balls while receiving support from Mohammad Aslam and Shad Hussain.

A record number of 111 teams from all parts of the country are contesting the tournament being organised by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) for the eighteenth year running.

