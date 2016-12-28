KARACHI: The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) will be creating a history of sorts as it goes to poll for the first time in its three decades of existence here at Hotel Movenpick on Wednesday (today).

It was confirmed late on Tuesday evening that the attempts to arrive at a consensus had not yielded positive results and the members of the PBSA, for the first time in history, will cast their votes to elect the office-bearers for the next term of four years.

The PBSA, which came into being in 1986, has so far elected its office-bearers unanimously. The closest it came to going to polls was in December 2012.

There were hopes of reconciliation this time as well but that could not happen despite the efforts of Ali Asghar Valika, who remained the president for 20 years before being elected as its chairman for an indefinite period in 2008.

Munawwar Hussain Shaikh, having served as the Honorary Secretary of the PBSA for the last eight years, is now contesting for the position of the president. Sarwar Siddiqui is the other candidate. Jawed H Karim, having been the Vice President for the previous eight years, is now contesting for the slot of the Senior Vice President against Abdul Wahid Qadir.

Abdul Qadir Memon will be up against Shahnawaz Khan for the slot of the Vice President.

Cyrus Kanga will be up against Zulfiqar Ramzi for the post of the Honorary Secretary and Amin Delawala will be contesting the Honorary Treasurer’s position with Irfan Moten. The PBSA has an electoral college of around 270 members.

0



0







PBSA members go to polls for first time ever was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174966-PBSA-members-go-to-polls-for-first-time-ever/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PBSA members go to polls for first time ever" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174966-PBSA-members-go-to-polls-for-first-time-ever.