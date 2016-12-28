MANCHESTER: Henrikh Mkhitaryan said his spectacular ‘scorpion kick’ volley in Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over Sunderland on Monday had been a matter of instinct taking over.

The Armenian playmaker sealed victory at Old Trafford by diving beneath Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s right-wing cross and flicking the ball past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with his right heel.

The goal, reminiscent of former Colombia goalkeeper Rene Higuita’s famous ‘scorpion kick’ save against England in 1995, was allowed to stand despite an apparent offside.

“I was expecting the ball in front of me, but I was already in front, so I got it behind me,” Mkhitaryan told MUTV.

“So the only thing I could do, it was a chance to hit it with the back-heel. I did it and I succeeded.”

Mkhitaryan came on as a second-half substitute, having previously spent two games on the sidelines with an ankle injury sustained during United’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

His injury came just as he was establishing himself in United’s first team and manager Jose Mourinho was delighted to see the former Borussia Dortmund star back in action.

“I have to watch back on TV because I didn’t yet, but it looked for me phenomenal,” said Mourinho.

“I think he scored in the right goal, the Stretford End, with the people very enthusiastic just behind.

0



0







‘Scorpion’ volley was instinctive, says Mkhitaryan was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174965-Scorpion-volley-was-instinctive-says-Mkhitaryan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Scorpion’ volley was instinctive, says Mkhitaryan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174965-Scorpion-volley-was-instinctive-says-Mkhitaryan.