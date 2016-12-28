HBL, SSGC, SNGPL, WAPDA in quarters

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) defeated Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), respectively, to qualify for the semi-finals of the National One-day Cup for Departments here on Tuesday.

Despite tasting defeats Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and WAPDA confirmed their last-four berths.

All these four teams have eight points each with the seventh and last round of the league stage to be held on Thursday (tomorrow). Those scratched out are KRL, NBP, United Bank Limited (UBL) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Here at the National Stadium, HBL overwhelmed KRL by five wickets in a high-scoring game. Aftab Khan emerged as the hero as he slammed fine 104 not out to enable HBL to achieve the 283-run target with 11 balls to spare after losing five wickets.

Aftab, who smashed 17 fours in his gritty 104-ball knock, added 187 for the fourth wicket with Rameez Aziz, who blasted 97-ball 91 with ten fours.

Experienced left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain got 2-52.

Opener Junaid Ali had smashed excellent 143 off 121 deliveries to propel KRL to 282-9 in their 50 overs. Junaid smacked 21 fours and one six in his knock. He scored 99 for the second wicket with Mohammad Yasin, who struck 69-ball 32 with three fours.

Abdul Rehman Muzammil (25) and Saeed Anwar Junior (22) were the other major contributors.

Paceman Fahim Ashraf (3-42) and Ammad Butt (3-71) were the most successful bowlers. Left-arm speedster Usman Shinwari got 2-51.

At the UBL Sports Complex, SSGC romped to their fourth win to qualify for the last-four stage when they defeated NBP by a convincing margin of 65 runs.

Zain Abbas (56) and stumper Saifulah Bangash (56*) blasted fine fifties to guide SSGC to 246-9.

Zain, who hit seven fours from 108 balls, added 79 for the second wicket with left-handed opener Awais Zia, who fell for 43-ball 33 which featured four fours.

Bangash added 82 for the sixth wicket with skipper Fawad Alam, who belted 58-ball 47 with two fours and one six.

Spinners Yasir Hussain, Bilal Asif, Qaiser Abbas and Kamran Ghulam got two wickets each.

They bowled NBP out for 181 in the 44th over with opener Hamza Paracha scoring 67-ball 40. He struck four hits to the fence.

Bilal Asif (32), Ahsan Ali (29) and Ramiz Raja Junior (20) were the other main contributors.

Young left-arm spinner Mohammad Irfan remained impressive, finishing with 3-29. Shoaib Malik got 3-50 in nine overs.

At Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad, UBL notched their second win from seven outings when they overpowered SNGPL by 23 runs. Test opener Shan Masood (108) hit a fine hundred to guide UBL to 265 all out. Shan, who hit eight fours from 130 balls, put on 110 for the second wicket with Akbar-ur-Rehman (66), who struck nine fours and a six from 70 balls.

Saeed Bin Nasir made 42-ball 31 with two fours. Fast bowler Azizullah continued to impress as he captured 4-65. Mohammad Hafeez claimed 2-54.

SNGPL were bowled out for 242 in the 49th over in reply. Opener Imran Butt (97) once again impressed with the bat, striking eight fours and one six from 113 balls.

He added 90 for the first wicket with stumper Salman Afridi (48), who hit five fours and one six from 65 balls. Khurram Shehzad chipped in with 54-bal 39 in which he hit one six and one four. Left-arm pacer Rumman Raees got 3-39. Spinner Umar Khan captured 2-54.

Here at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground, PIA produced their second win when they brushed aside WAPDA by five wickets. PIA achieved the 220-run target with nine balls to spare after losing five wickets.

Opener Abdul Samad (51) and Saadullah (49) shared 86 for the second wicket. Samad hit two fours and one six from 82 balls. Saadullah cracked seven fours and one six from 58 deliveries.

Test cricketer Faisal Iqbal (45*) and skipper Anwar Ali (36) completed the job by adding 76 for the fifth wicket. Faisal struck three fours in his 52-ball unbeaten knock. Anwar hit one four in his 52-ball innings. Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman got 2-40.

Skipper Salman Butt (73) and Mansoor Amjad (41*) had guided WAPDA to 219-7. Salman hit five fours and one six from 113 balls. Amjad smacked two sixes and as many fours from 29 balls. Khalid Usman made 17-ball 29 with three fours. Young left-arm spinner Hassan Mehmood got 3-32.

Points Table

Teams P W L Points

SNGPL 6 4 2 8

WAPD A 6 4 2 8

SSGC 6 4 2 8

HBL 6 4 2 8

NBP 6 2 4 4

KRL 6 2 4 4

UBL 6 2 4 4

PIA 6 2 4 4

0



0







HBL, SSGC, SNGPL, WAPDA in quarters was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174963-HBL-SSGC-SNGPL-WAPDA-in-quarters/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "HBL, SSGC, SNGPL, WAPDA in quarters" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174963-HBL-SSGC-SNGPL-WAPDA-in-quarters.