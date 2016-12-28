Last-minute goal sends Police into Super League

KARACHI: Police scored a last-minute goal to defeat Port Qasim Authority by 3-2 and qualify for the Super League of the National Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

The cops needed a win, but PQA would have reached the next round only with a draw.

PQA were greatly handicapped by the absence of Ali Aziz (due to knee injury), the scorer of all the three goals in their win over PTV the other day.

PQA dominated the first quarter. The side with six under-18 internationals deservedly went ahead in the 13th minute via their fourth penalty corner. Hanif Shahzad scored with a fine grounder.

Police appeared a different side in the second quarter which saw an even battle. Chances and penalty corners were created by both the sides. It became 1-1 in the 20th minute when Police scored off a PC. After receiving the ball on the top of the circle, the recipient gave a small pass to Sharjeel standing on his right whose measured hit went into the right corner of the board.

PQA’s Shakeel Abbasi was playing the role of the schemer but he also wasted some good chances. The absorbing contest continued in the third quarter. It was an end-to-end stuff.

Police gained the lead through a swift move in the 40th minute which was finished by Sharjeel. He had his second goal via a good shot from the right side of the circle.

Within two minutes, PQA made it 2-2, again through a PC and again through Hanif.

A tense battle was witnessed in the last quarter. PQA applied a lot of pressure in the earlier part.

Police bounced back, but Bilal Mahmood missed a sitter. In the 56th minute, Sharjeel’s goal on a rebound was disallowed on a review.

Police persevered and with just 20 seconds left, they were awarded a penalty stroke when their striker, about to make an attempt, was felled by the PQA custodian.

Sharjeel, with a high flick into the left corner, completed his hat-trick and sent the police squad into celebration.

In an earlier match, PIA beat Railway 2-1. PIA, the defending champions, were already through to the Super League. The young Railways side had to avoid a defeat by two goals.

Slow pace was witnessed in the first quarter with very few circle penetrations. Railways’ skipper Usman had the best chance of the period but he failed to strike properly.

PIA, having quite a few international players, upped the tempo in the second quarter. Wasim Akram shot wide from circle’s top but PIA were soon ahead. In the 18th minute, Pakistan’s current captain Irfan sent a measured through ball into the circle. Haseem Khan ran into the space and flicked the ball on the run to break the ice.

PIA made many incursions into the opponents’ danger area but Railways’ deep defence was very solid.

The second half of the match began with the youngsters of Railways having the better of the exchanges and they were rewarded with the equaliser in the 37th minute.

A fine right side move yielded ball to Hamza Waheed whose top-of-the-circle flat hit found the corner of the board.

But the airmen were again in the front after only four minutes. A combined sortie from the right side was put in by Awaisur Rahman standing close to the goal.

In the third match, Army outplayed HEC by 3-0. HEC needed a two-goal win over Army to qualify for the Super League.

Army had the services of Pakistan’s ace forward M Rizwan Sr, who rejoined them after playing in the Dutch League.

The first 15 minutes saw a fast-paced, pole-to-pole spectacle. Both the goalkeepers were tested but the score remained 0-0.

Surprisingly, HEC failed to keep up the pace with the soldiers in the second quarter.

Army, who employed frequent substitutions, marshaled the field. Twice, their raids fetched goals.

In the 23rd minute, a well-coordinated move was capped by Abbas, who had all the time in the circle for a grounder into the board.

A minute before the half time whistle, skipper Jabbar sent a high ball coming from left side attack into the cage, with his stick held in the air.

With two goals lead, Army were in quite a safe situation.

HEC rallied well in the third quarter. They were better of the two sides and had a couple of very good chances and a goal disallowed.

In the last quarter, the soldiers’ fitness enabled them to regain the upper hand. Army added a goal through Awais’ brilliant individual effort.

The Super League starts on Wednesday (today). The eight teams in the Super League have been divided into two pools.

Two teams from each pool will play the semi-finals.

Pool E: PIA, Railways, National Bank, Police.

Pool F: WAPDA, SSGC, Army, SNGPL.

