Angry oppressor

In the aftermath of the UN Security Council resolution declaring Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem after 1967 illegal, Israel has launched a diplomatic assault on anyone and everyone who supported the resolution. After pulling its ambassadors from New Zealand and Senegal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned the ambassadors of all 15 UN SC members for a ‘dressing down.’ Netanyahu also threatened that Israel would reassess its relationship with the UN. Israel has made it clear that the UN resolution has made its ‘resolve’ to fight any two-state solution to the Palestinian question stronger. But the country’s overreaction to the situation makes it seem like it has pressed the panic button. The Obama administration had told Israel that it would like the country to move closer to the two-state model advocated by the US as soon as possible. Instead, Netanyahu portrayed any idea of talking to the Palestinian government as negotiating with ‘terrorists’. The reality is that Israel has no intention to end the apartheid against Palestinians.

Israel has felt keenly what it must at the moment see as an act of betrayal by its staunchest ally, the US. It has gone as far as to accuse the US administration of drafting the resolution and leading the vote against Israel and has threatened to release ‘evidence’ of this. Can, or will, Israel’s crimes condemn it to international isolation? While it may be something that we might desire, it is unlikely to be the case. Key Israeli allies, the US being the biggest among them, are expected to continue to back it once the Trump administration takes charge. Moreover, the US has not revised key aspects of its policy towards Israel, including the pledge of sending $3 billion per year in military aid. The UN resolution may lead to pressure on Israel but, when push comes to shove, Israel’s true friends will fall back into place. The UN victory for the Palestinian people is a symbolic one – only meaningful if it ever came to reflect

the sympathies of the people of the world with the Palestinians.

