Surprised?

After so many warnings from the PPP over the government’s failure or refusal to accept its four demands, a major announcement was expected from its co-chairperson Asif Zardari as the PPP deadline for the government passed. Speaking to a charged crowd that gathered at the PPP’s home base in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to commemorate Benazir Bhutto’s ninth death anniversary, Zardari made an intriguing announcement. Both Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will contest elections and become part of parliament – not in 2018 but now. While the father and son duo will contest for the Nawabshah and Larkana seats, the announcement can be construed as Zardari’s attempt to backtrack on Bilawal’s threat to topple the PML-N government. This will be their first public elections and the two will make for interesting additions to a parliament that is entering its final year. Zardari’s criticism of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his speech suggests that the PPP does not want to allow the PML-N to have an easy time in its final year in public office. But it does seem that Bilawal’s threat to hold a long march will not come about.

Zardari, it appears, prefers a battle in parliament. He has also demanded that parliament vet any Supreme Court decision on the Panama leaks. This is a non-starter for multiple reasons, especially because it is tantamount to disrespecting the judiciary on an institutional level. Parliament cannot be the judge of whether the SC has made the right decision on the Panama leaks. Individual political parties can, however, present evidence and ask the court to review the case if they feel justice has not been served. Bilawal, for his part, accused the federal government of helping banned organisations. He also threatened protest in case a bill on the Panama leaks was not passed in parliament. This is perhaps the objective Bilawal and Zardari want to achieve by entering parliament. Although Bilawal still spoke of a long march, it seems little more than an empty threat now that the PPP has decided to follow Zardari’s strategy of entering parliament. It is clear that Bilawal himself has taken a step back. This move perhaps indicates a recognition of the need to improve perceptions about the PPP regarding corruption. It is certainly important that the PPP rebuild its image. If the objective of success in 2018 is to be achieved, the PPP will need to move beyond sloganeering.

