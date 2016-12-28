PPP workers warmly welcomed the co-chairperson of the PPP, Asif Ali Zardari, last Friday (Dec 23). Zardari returned to the country after a self-imposed exile of 18 months. He left the country after making his ‘unforgettable speech’ in June 2015. The return of Zardari will not necessarily be a turning point for Pakistan’s politics. After all, the country wasn’t at its best when the PPP was in power after winning the 2008 elections.

During the five years of his rule, he failed to deliver for the country’s betterment. He didn’t take any constructive step to deal with unabated corruption. In fact, the PPP couldn’t work for the impoverished segment of the society. The party has always claimed to be ‘the voice of the working class’, but the PPP-led government was just the opposite. The PPP cannot get his glory back through mere political rhetoric. The party has to deliver to make a mark in the country’s politics.

Engr S T Hussain

Lahore

