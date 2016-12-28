Downward spiral

This refers to the letter ‘Ghosts of the past’ (Dec 26) by Professor Engr Abdul Jabbar. The current political situation of the country indicates that it hasn’t been able to put an end to corruption. The corrupt have been favoured through ‘plea bargain’. Political interference has affected institutions’ transparency. Parliament is unable to enact legislation to curb corruption. Poor governance still runs deep and widespread.

The national economy has suffered the most. Since 2007, the external debt has doubled, while the domestic debt has grown more than three times. Pakistan is surviving on bailouts by the IMF and other international lending agencies. No development work worth the name has taken place. Consequently, poverty has increased, more children are out of school, unemployment is rampant and rising, while income disparity has widened. The continuing calamity in Thar even fails to move the conscience of the civilian leadership. Is this the fruit of civilian rule? Even the outgoing CJP minced no words when he said that Pakistan has been turned into a kingdom. The public has no appetite for rhetoric and empty promises or political statements in parliament. It wants delivery.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

