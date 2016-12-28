Little hands at work

Millions of children around the world are engaged in child labour. This deprives them of their childhood, their health and education. These children, from a very young age, are condemned to a life of poverty and want. Of course, there is work that children do to help their families in ways that are neither harmful nor exploitative. But many children are stuck in unacceptable work for children – a serious violation of their rights. Keeping in view the current escalating rates of child labour, more than 100 million children will still be trapped in child labour by 2020. The continuing persistence of child labour poses a threat to national economies and has severe negative short and long-term consequences for the fulfillment of children’s rights guaranteed by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) – including denial of education and frequent exposure to violence.

Child labour spans various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, quarrying and mining, and domestic service. Child labour is the combined product of many factors, such as poverty, social norms condoning it, lack of decent work opportunities for adults and adolescents, migration, and emergencies. Children are the future of the country. This social problem should be dealt with at the earliest. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure a safe environment for the people of the country.

Muhammad Yasir

Toba Tek Singh

