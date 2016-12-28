47 teachers awarded for exceptional performance

BEST UNIVERSITY TEACHER AWARD 2015

Islamabad

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) awarded the Best University Teacher Award 2015 to as many as 47 teachers for their exceptional performance in teaching.

The awards are part of HEC’s programme to encourage the outstanding university teachers and to acknowledge their services for higher education sector. State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman attended the distribution ceremony as a chief guest, while Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed was also present on this occasion.

The teachers were conferred the awards along with Rs100,000 and a souvenir to each for their extraordinary contributions in higher education. The awardees were selected from the universities across Pakistan on the basis of their performance after fulfilment of a meritorious evaluation and nomination criteria.

Speaking on the occasion, Baligh-ur-Rehman appreciated the HEC initiative and stated that, “if we have to make progress, we have to respect our teachers”. He maintained that the Islamic teachings also accord great esteem to teachers, as they build a nation’s character apart from fulfilling their professional duties. He urged the teachers to spread optimism and counter disappointment prevailing in the society.

In his welcome address earlier, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that HEC holds the Best University Teacher Award ceremony every year to recognize the performance and services of teachers, adding that merit is strictly followed in the selection of awardees.

The awardees from the centre included Dr. Waseem Shahzad, Head of Computer Science Department, FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Sohail Nadeem, Professor Dept. of Mathematics, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad; Dr. Muhammad Aftab Rafiq, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering; Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Nilore, Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, Professor Department of Education, International Islamic University, Islamabad; Dr. Amina Jameel, Associate Professor Department of Computer Engineering, Bahria University, Islamabad; Dr. Muhammad Shafique Anjum, Assistant Professor Department of Urdu Language & Literature, National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad; Dr. Sharif Ullah Khan, Associate Professor Department of SEECS, National University of Science and Technology, Islamabad; and Dr. Khadija Shahid, Associate Professor, Riphah International University, Islamabad. The teachers awarded from the Punjab included Dr. Muhammad Nouman Sarwar Qureshi, Associate Professor Department of Physics, Government College University, Lahore; Dr. Liaqat Ali Qureshi, Professor Department of Civil Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila; Dr. Abdul Rauf Raza, Associate Professor Department of Chemistry, University of Sargodha; Dr. Sammia Shahid, Associate Professor Department of Chemistry, University of Management and Technology, Lahore; Dr. Naeem Iqbal, Associate Professor Department of Botany, Government College University, Faisalabad; Dr. Rohama Gill, Assistant Professor Department of Environmental Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi; Dr. Mahmood Saleem, Professor Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, University of the Punjab, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Imran Sharif Chaudhry, Professor / Director chool of Economics, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan; Dr. Rana Abrar Hussain, Associate Professor Department of Botany, University of Education, Lahore; Dr. Muhammad Ijaz, Assistant Professor Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor, Professor Department of Economics, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi; and Dr. Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti, Professor Department of Chemistry, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. The teachers from Sindh included Dr. Engr. Muhammad Zubair, Associate Professor Department of Engineering, IQRA University, Karachi Campus; Dr. Farrukh Arif, Assistant Professor Department of Civil Engineering, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi; Dr. Abdullah G Arijo, Professor Department of Veterinary Parasitology, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam; Prof. Ikramuddin Ujan, Dean Department of Pathology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro; Dr. Tasneem Qureshi, Associate Professor Department of Eastern Medicine, Hamdard University, Karachi; Dr. Sadia Muzaffar Bhutta, Assistant Professor Aga Khan University, Karachi; Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah, Professor Department of Electrical Engineering, Sukkur Institute of Business Administration, Sukkur; Prof. Dr. Allah Bux Gahghro, Professor Institute of Biochemistry, University of Sindh, Jamshoro; Prof. Dr. Abu Talib, Vice Principal Department of Medicine, DOW University of Health Sciences, Karachi; Dr. Syed Rizwan Ali, Assistant Professor Department of Physics, Federal Urdu University, Karachi; and Prof. Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Professor Dept. of Medical, SMBB Medical University, Larkana. The teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa included Dr. Hafiz Salihuddin, Associate Professor Department of Islamic Studies, Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan; Dr. Hazir Rahman, Assistant Professor Department of Microbiology, Kohat University of Science and Technology, Kohat; Dr. Abdul Jabbar Shah, Associate Professor Department of Pharmacy, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Abbottabad; Dr. Wajid Rehman Gora, Associate Professor Department of Chemistry, Hazara University, Mansehra; Dr. Syed Fawad Hussain, Associate Professor Department of Computer Science and Engineering, GIK Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Topi, KPK; Prof. Dr. Sarzamin Khan, Chairman Department of Poultry Science, the University of Agriculture, Peshawar; Prof. Dr. Rahmat Ali Khan, Professor and Dean of Sciences Department of Mathematics, University of Malakand; Dr. Muhammad Nasim Khan, Professor Department of Archaeology, University of Peshawar; Dr. Midrarullah, Assistant Professor Shaheed BB University, Sheringal, Dir Upper; Dr. Rubi Bilal, Assistant Professor Department of Mathematics, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar; Dr. Ejaz Ahmad Khan, Professor/ Chairman, Department of Agronomy, Gomal University, Dera Ismael Khan; and Dr. Hidayat Ullah Khan, Assistant Professor Department of Chemistry, University of Science and Technology Bannu. From Balochistan, the teachers included Dr. Abdul Salam Lodhi, Associate Professor Department of Economics, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, Quetta and Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Associate Professor Department of Marine Sciences, Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water Marine Sciences, Uthal received the award while from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Muhammad Rustam Khan, Professor, Department of Geology, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad; and Prof. Dr. Rehana Asghar, Dean Faculty of Science, Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Mirpur were awarded the Best University Teacher Award.

