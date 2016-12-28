Islamabad

Uplift of civic amenities in Diplomatic Enclave is among prime concerns of civic body Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Anser Aziz said on Tuesday.

He expressed these view during his visit to Diplomatic Enclave. The mayor’s visit was follow up to his last week’s visit to Diplomatic Enclave where he inaugurated road carpeting work. He said we believe in quick service delivery and cost efficiency, adding that service delivery and cost efficiency are our two guiding principles.

CDA and MCI are ensuring expeditious completion of carpeting work in Diplomatic Enclave, he said. The mayor directed the Environment Wing to complete landscape work along newly constructed roads.

