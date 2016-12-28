Islamabad

PML-N MNA Maiza Hameed has formally assumed the charge of the parliamentary leader of the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD).

She was elected on a reserved seat for women from Punjab in the 2013 general elections. She visited the CADD offices and met State Minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. The CADD minister and officials briefed the parliamentary secretary about the division's functions, performance over the years and future plans.

Maiza Hameed assured them of their support and cooperation in the planning and execution of their projects. The CADD oversees Islamabad's educational, health and social welfare organisations in the post-devolution regime.

0



0







Maiza assumes charge as CADD parliamentary secy was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174940-Maiza-assumes-charge-as-CADD-parliamentary-secy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Maiza assumes charge as CADD parliamentary secy" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174940-Maiza-assumes-charge-as-CADD-parliamentary-secy.