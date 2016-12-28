electricity companies

Islamabad

The Federal Ombudsman has resolved 170,546 complaints during the last three years against the electricity distribution companies in Pakistan.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar Sr Advisor Law Registrar Federal Ombudsman has said that out of these complaints majority were decided in favour of the citizens and in minimum number of complaints were rejected and decided in favour of these electricity distribution companies.

He said that most of the complaints were based on maladministration in over billing and giving new connections.

Khokhar added that only 0.78% complaints were gone in appeals out of which 0.02% cases were remanded by the president.

He said that the Ombudsman of Pakistan has decided most of the complaints in 45 days and also tried to provide justice to the people at their door steps.

He said that the complaints against Lesco 57153, Fesco 7627, Gepco 4998, Hesco 4334, Iesco 4145, Mepco 15,807, Pesco 28,463, and against K-Electric 24,820 were registered and resolved.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed further added now the Ombudsman secretariat has introduced an instant complaints mechanism under which the complaints officers have been designated by the Ombudsman of Pakistan in all federal government departments and now the citizens may register their complaint to their own complaints officer. If they fail to resolve their issue within 15 days then the complaint would also approach to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat for redressal of their grievances.

