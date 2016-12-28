Rawalpindi

The 9th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party s chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) was commemorated here Tuesday with a pledge to continue her mission.

Benazir Bhutto was killed in a terrorist attack on December 27, 2007 while she was leaving after addressing a public meeting at Liaquat Bagh. Quran Khwani was held at Liaquat Bagh and ‘dua’ was offered for the departed leader’s soul. Food was also served among the participants.

PPP Divisional Coordinator Raja Imran Ashraf on the occasion said Benazir Bhutto devoted her life for the people and democracy. “She created awareness among the masses about their rights. Benazir wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and was martyred in the struggle for the rights of the poor he said adding that she introduced politics of reconciliation,” he added.

PPP leaders including Rashid Mir, Amir Fida Paracha, Shujaat Haider Naqvi, Nasir Mir, Tahir Gondal, Khalid Nawaz, Jameel Qureshi, Sohail Mukhtar and ex nazims and naib nazims attended the function.

People Students Federation (PSF) People Youth Organisation (PYO) Lady Wing (LW) People Lawyers Forums (PLF)and People’s Unity of PIA also participated in the event.

