Islamabad

Minister of State for the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to follow timelines and ensure timely completion of projects which have greater significance for the general public.

He also said the projects on which the progress is slow or halted due to various reasons must be settled through continued negotiations by involving local political leadership.

He was chairing a meeting in the head office of the CDA to review the progress of development projects in the city. Mayor and acting CDA Chairman Sheikh Ansar apprised the minister regarding the status of work and future plan of development projects.

The minister directed the civic authority to speed up the road development projects such as Serena Chowk Interchange project, 7th Avenue-Kashmir Highway Interchange and Islamabad Highway, Karal Chowk Project, expansion of Expressway from Airport Chowk to Rawat, expansion of Murree Road and Bhara Kaho Bypass.

The minister also directed the CDA to present proposals for making all major roads signal-free by providing U-turns at tactical points to remove traffic bottlenecks. He also directed the authority to ensure phased conversion of streetlights into energy efficient LED lights.

The meeting discussed the status of development projects which include Saidpur Village Pedestrian Heritage and Food Court Enclave, Islamabad Transport System, Multipurpose Club at G-10, Shahdara Water Theme park, Islamabad Transport System, modern public library at F-10, new playgrounds, uplifting of major roundabouts and citizen club at F-9 park.

Dr. Tariq directed the horticulture department to initiate campaign to promote residents to maintain green belts in front of their houses.

The campaign will initially be launched in three sectors of Islamabad which will be expanded to other sectors in the next phase. The minister also directed to install new water filtration plants in rural and urban areas.

