Islamabad: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who has always been refusing to budge to the politics of pressure displayed it again by ignoring the so-called four points of the Pakistan People Party (PPP).

The party dared the government to accept them till December 27 otherwise it would launch campaign against it. Well placed sources told The News here Monday that the four points were never discussed as charter of demand by the PPP and for the reason in no formal meeting the points came under discussion.

Some political leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) did offer comment about the demands made in the four points. They termed them as childish and immature in their formulation.

The sources said that the PPP exiled leader wanted to use the four points as bargaining chip for obtaining relief for his close associates including Dr Asim Hussain and Ayan Ali. The move for establishment of grand alliance is also viewed as an extension to that strategy. The sources said that the Prime Minister House is watching the situation carefully and it has devoted its attention on the developmental activities across the country.

A decision pertaining to the launching of movement could be made during Benazir death anniversary function but it would be launched after having consultations with the fellow groups.

The sources hinted that the PPP could announce candidature of Bilawal Zardari from Larkana constituency of the National Assembly.

A sitting member of the National Assembly and former provincial minister Peer Mazharul Haq would be resigning from the National Assembly to pave the way for Bilawal membership who would be made leader of the opposition in the National Assembly replacing incumbent Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, the sources said.

