Rawalpindi: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that Hazrat Abu Talib (A.S.) was the protector of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and his ‘Nikah Khwan’ whose shelter was declared by Allah as His shelter in Quran, says a press release.

These views were expressed by him while talking to mourners and media representatives while leading the central procession of twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad taken out from Imambarah Zainul Abideen (A.S.) to mark the conclusion of the ‘Ayyam Al-Huzn’ to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Abu Talib (A.S.).

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Moosavi said that Hazrat Abu Talib (A.S.) not only brought up the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) but remained his defender throughout his life and bore all of difficulties but did not let anybody cause any harm to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

That is why he declared the year of ‘Wisal’ of Hazrat Abu Talib (A.S.) and Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra (S.A.) as ‘Aam Al-Huzn’ as a result of which the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had to leave Makkah as there was no protector of him there anymore. He said the religion of Islam will always be thankful for Hazrat Abu Talib’s blessings.

Meanwhile, dozens of ‘Matmi Dastas’, a large number of ulema, elite from religious organisations and thousands of mourners participated in the procession and paid ‘pursa’ to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

0



0







‘Ayyam Al-Huzn’ procession taken out was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174935-Ayyam-Al-Huzn-procession-taken-out/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Ayyam Al-Huzn’ procession taken out" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174935-Ayyam-Al-Huzn-procession-taken-out.