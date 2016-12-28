-
Cold and dry weather predictedDecember 28, 2016Print : Islamabad
Islamabad
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next twenty-four hours.
According to an official of PMD continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, however light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand division.
He said that while foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. He said that weather remained very cold in Northern Areas and north Balochistan during last 24 hours. Lowest minimum temperatures recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan (Skardu -9C, Gupis Astore -7C, Hunza, Gilgit -5C, Bagrote -2C), upper KP (Dir -4C, Kalam -3C, Chitral -1C), north Balochistan (Kalat -2C), Kashmir (Rawalakot -1C).