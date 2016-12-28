Rawalpindi

Even after lapse of four months, Anti-Corruption Department, Rawalpindi has failed to reach a decision against the Excise and Taxation officials for their alleged involvement in registration of non-custom paid vehicles.

Anti Corruption Department launched inquiry Excise and Taxation secretary Charge Sheeted four senior officials including Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Malik Pervez, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Nazia Javed, Inspector Muhammad Saleem Butt and Key Punch Operator (KPO) Ishtiaq Kiani in registration of non-custom paid vehicles case scandal worth Rs137.5 million.

Investigation Officer Mumtaz Ahmed Mekan told ‘The News’ that he was close to the facts and the accused if found guilty would not be spared. “I will submit my final report to director within days,” he claimed. He also said that his investigation is continuing and he was close to factual position. “I have summoned Excise and Taxation (E&T) Inspector Saleem Butt on December 29, which will be helpful in reaching the decision,” he added. He said that Anti Corruption Department is not supporting anybody but trying to decide the issue on the basis of proof.

Muttahida Transport Federation (MTF) General Secretary Ghulam Mustafa Khan who had also lodged his complainant against Excise and Taxation (E&T), Rawalpindi and his statement was recorded by Anti-Corruption Department, Rawalpindi Additional Director Complaint (ADC) Muhammad Attique while talking to ‘The News’ said that on every date of the hearing of the case, he appears before anti-corruption department but the E&T officials do not come. He alleged that anti-corruption department is trying to support corrupt officials of E&T, Rawalpindi they were already looting innocent public both hands.

