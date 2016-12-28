Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested 13 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders wanted to police in a murder case and recovered a stolen car, narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman following directions of SP (Saddar) Zeeshan Hiader, a special team of Tarnol police station headed by SHO Sajjad Haider Bukhari including Sub Inspector Hakim Khan and others nabbed Ikhlaq and Ilyas who were wanted to police in a murder case.

Police recovered murder tool (12 bore gun) from their possession. They killed Sajjad Ahmed and injured Aqeel on a petty dispute in 2014. They had been at large since then. The police had obtained their physical remand from the concerned court after their arrest.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police arrested Fiaz Azhar and recovered 240 gram heroin from him, while Secretariat police arrested Ishtiaq and Wahid Khan during routine patrolling besides recovering 380 gram hashish and one bottle wine from them respectively.

Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police recovered a Corolla car (LXJ345) from Zahid Iqbal which was stolen from area B Division police station, Sheikuprua. Sihala police arrested two thieves Amraz and Murtaza and recovered stolen valuables from them while Farman and Mir Alam were held for having 7 MM rifle and one 12 bore rile. Separate cases had been registered against the culprits while further investigation was underway.

