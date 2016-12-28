Islamabad

Open manholes posing danger to the lives of the residents in several sectors

including G-6, G-7, G-8 thus causing fear among the people to go out in the evening.

Salman Ahmed, a resident of Sector G-8, said open manholes were a serious threat to the lives of residents and motorists. The open manholes can cause accident anytime, he complained.

Another resident, Imtiaz Ali of Sector G-7, claimed that there were many incidents in which people sustained injuries after falling into uncovered manholes. The residents said various open manholes and uncovered drains in the city are posing a threat to the lives of citizens.

When contacted an official of Capital Development Authority (CDA) asked the people to register their complaints to the authority timely, as they would cover the open manhole on the basis of complaints by the residents.

