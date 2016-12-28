Rawalpindi

The ongoing wedding season has caused abrupt price hike in the products that are directly related to this festive event including rose garlands, cash garlands, shoes, garments and stashes of fresh currency notes.

Stashes of Rs10 notes are being sold at two hundred rupees higher than the original price whereas those of Rs 20 and Rs 50 are being sold at Rs250 additional than the real price. The stash of Rs100 notes are being sold at three hundred rupees greater than the original price.

The price of a set of fake jewellery, which was being sold at Rs1,500 in August has increased up to Rs3,000 while a pair of ‘khussa’ is available between Rs1,200 and Rs3,500. The business of renting out clothes for weddings is on the rise and the target market is mainly the middle to lower income groups.

Mansoor Bhatti, who owns a shop in Moti Bazaar, said the business is on the rise because the cost of having a new wedding dress stitched or bought is too high even for many in the upper class.

"We rent out a lehnga, which actually costs Rs200,000, for only Rs10,000; a Rs50,000 one for Rs5,000. Saris, shirts, ‘dupattas’ and others start from Rs1,000 and go up to Rs5,000. ‘Sherwanis’ for grooms also start from Rs1,500 and go up to Rs3,500," he said.

