LAHORE

The Punjab government approved six development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs3.097 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 42nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17. Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Extension of existing J-Head spur at RD, 188+000 of Link No.I (Based on model study of River Indus), District DG Khan at the cost of Rs124.320 million, rehabilitation of Degi Distributory with system, Rahimyar Khan at the cost of Rs1.187 billion, strengthening, raising and providing good earth cover over extension Minchin Flood Bund RD 380+000 to 501+000 and restoration of allied structures at the cost of Rs532.293 million, mega sewerage scheme Liaqatpur City, RY Khan at the cost of Rs500 million, hiring of transaction adviser for construction of allied facility and installation of toll plaza on Canal Expressway from Gattwala Bridge to Sahianwala (M-3) Interchange, Faisalabad, Under PPP Mode (BOT) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs7.545 million and enhance Rangelands Production and planting of fodder trees for farmer community at the cost of Rs745.522 million.

date extended: The Postgraduate Admission Committee Punjab has extended the date for submission of applications for induction in postgraduate programmes in dentistry, including MDS and FCPS, till December 29 midnight, 2016. The decision was made in the meeting of Postgraduate Admission Committee held at University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, according to a press release issued here.

