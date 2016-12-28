LAHORE: Asif Ali Zardari will be the second former president of Pakistan to return to National Assembly after completion of constitutional term.

Prior to him, Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari, who was elected as President of Pakistan in 1994, remained in office till 1997, returned to the NA in 2002 as well as 2008.

In 2002, Leghari was elected Member of National Assembly while heading his own party National Alliance which later merged into PML-Q. Leghari was elected from his home seat of Dera Ghazi Khan in 2008 and remained MNA till his death.

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan as well as Co-Chairman of PPP on Tuesday announced contesting from NA-207, Larkana, the seat from where his sister Faryal Talpur is the sitting MNA. This seat also has sentimental affiliation for PPP as it comprises of areas like Naudero where party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, his wife Nusrat Bhutto, daughter and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto are buried. From this seat, slain PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto was contesting when she was assassinated outside Liaqat Bagh nine years ago, on December 27, 2007. After her tragic death, Faryal Talpur was pitched from this seat who won in 2008 as well as 2013.

NA-204, the seat from where Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced contesting belongs to Larkana city and former Law Minister Sindh Ayaz Soomro, the sitting MNA. Talking to this scribe earlier this month when Ayaz Soomro was touring Lahore, he had said it would be a matter of immense pride for him if Bilawal chose to contest from this seat. From this seat, Ayaz Soomro defeated the group of Naheed and Safdar Abbasi as well as the candidate backed by the group of Mumtaz Bhutto in the last general elections.

