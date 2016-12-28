JI for independent, autonomous ECP

LAHORE

JI information secretary Amirul Azeem has said JI wants that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be fully independent and autonomous, with an impartial and permanent staff, and vested with the powers to control elections and punish those who hijack elections with the power of money and influence.

Commenting on the statement of Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday, he said JI had its reservations about the performance of ECP but had never criticised any office of the ECP or officer by name. The JI information secretary said all the elections since 1970 had been controversial and the term of rigging was commonly used in this regard both in the parliament and the courts. The results of the 2013 elections were also challenged almost by all political parties, he added.

He said Election Commission should also endeavour to secure maximum powers and autonomy and more resources to be able to hold free, fair and transparent polls. He said no doubt every government had tried to curtail the election commissions’ powers instead of making the institution autonomous, to protect its political interests, but the Election Commission itself had also been content with ad hoc measures instead of exercising the available powers to come up to the peoples’ expectations.

Meanwhile, the central Shoora of JI in a resolution expressed grave concern over the numerous challenges to the national security, especially due to the government’s treacherous attitude towards corruption and Panama Leaks, besides its cowardly response to India’s belligerence.

The Shoora said the government had failed to fulfill its election promises while the wrong economic policies had worsened the plight of the farmers, workers, salaried employees, etc. The Shoora called for setting up a judicial commission on Panama Leaks to hold accountability of the prime minister and his family. It said that the nation’s distrust in the judiciary besides the parliament on this issue would be a great national tragedy. It said while the businesses of the rulers were flourishing, the masses were deprived of clean drinking water and two times meals. It believed that the real cause of the situation was the mega corruption of the rulers.

Shoora said the law and order in the country was poor. Besides terrorism, the incidence of street crime, thefts and murders had increased manifold. Instead of controlling crimes, the rulers were allegedly patronising the criminals as was manifest from the fact the Sindh police chief was sent on forced leave. It said the JI had launched a corruption free Pakistan drive and held rallies and public meetings in this regard. It had raised the issue before the parliament and had also moved the constitutional petition in the Supreme Court. However, the ruling junta was bent upon protecting corruption both in the parliament and also trying to fail the judiciary in this regard.

Shoora said Pakistan was heavily under debt while the general public was burdened under heavy taxes. It believed that the cancer of corruption from top to bottom was the root cause of terrorism, lawlessness, unemployment, price spiral, adulteration, fraud, etc. It said NAB decision to accept plea bargain of the biggest corruption scandal of Balochistan, by ordering the release of the culprit plundering Rs 40 billion after paying only Rs two billion was tantamount to encouraging corruption and loot. It said the corruption cases against former president and his colleagues had also been settled on political grounds.

It deplored that the government had failed to curb terrorism despite the nation’s support in its National Action Plan. On the other hand, action was being taken against seminaries’ students and Ulema. It called for improving the working of the judicial system instead of extending the tenure of the military courts. It demanded that India’s brutalities in Held Kashmir be exposed at world level. JI Shoora stressed that the reservations of the smaller provinces on the CPEC should be removed. The Shoora condemned the transfer of five regulatory bodies to the ministries and termed it a conspiracy against the masses. It slated the alleged indifference of the government over the massacre of the Muslims in Kashmir, Syria and Palestine and the victimisation of Muslims and JI leaders in Bangladesh, and urged the government and the parliament to fulfill its constitutional and moral responsibilities in this regard.

