LAHORE

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the Lahore High Court Tuesday issued notice to the federal government on a petition challenging notification under which Nepra was given under command of federal ministry of water and power.

The judge sought reply from the government till January 9. Petitioner advocate Sheraz Zaka said through a notification control of Nepra was given to the ministry in violation of law. He said the impugned notification was issued without getting approval from the council or common interest and cabinet.

He claimed that the impugned notification was violation of article 154 of the Constitution. He requested that as the impugned notification was issued without fulfilling the legal requirement, so it should be declare null and void.

