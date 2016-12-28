LDA kicks off Canal Road widening

LAHORE

To remove one of the major bottlenecks in the provincial metropolis, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has started widening of Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Doctors’ Hospital.

Several bottlenecks on various busy roads are one of the major causes of traffic jams in the city. On Canal Bank Road, the bottlenecks are situated at Doctor’s Hospital, Thokar Niaz Baig, Jail Road, The Mall, Dharampura, Chubacha Phattak and Mughalpura.

The project had already faced serious public uproar, objections of civil society and legal fight but finally LDA has managed to cross all hurdles to kick start this project, which was pending since August 2015. Canal widening was planned in two phases i.e. from Doctor’s Hospital to Thokar Niaz Baig and from Dharampura to Harbanspura as both the segments of the Canal Bank Road are under immense pressure of traffic.

A senior LDA officer said that canal road widening project included construction of two new underpasses first at Jail road and the other at Chubacha Phatak while remodelling of other existing underpasses on the Canal Bank Road will also be part of this project, he maintained.

LDA’s spokesman said that as per the new plans, an 18 feet wide additional lane will be added to the existing road on both sides of the canal under this project. He said besides allocating a width of 12 feet for four wheeler motors, a dedicated passage for motorcycles will be earmarked on the remaining six feet of the new lane. He said that the segment would be completed at a cost of Rs650 million within two months.

The LDA sources said that total cost of this project would be Rs7.391 billion and the project was administratively approved by the Punjab government on 20.05.2014.

The LDA officials said that other main features of this project were realignment of Jail Road underpass, construction of Chubacha underpass with the length of 1.3km, 14 U-turn bridges and remodelling of underpasses, highway lighting consisting of LED light fixtures, storm water/draining chutes, walkways and allied works.

Previously, Lahore Bachao Tehreek (LBT) opposed this project on the pretext that the canal area throughout had been declared “Heritage Park” pursuant to “The Lahore Canal Heritage Park Act, 2013”. They also claimed that extension/widening of Canal Bank Road was no solution to traffic problem and the government should come up with alternate means to overcome the traffic congestion in the area.

LDA experts said the proposed underpass at Chubacha Phatak falling between Dharampura and Harbanspura would smooth the traffic while the second bottleneck on this road is the portion between Doctor’s Hospital and Thokar Niaz Baig where citizens face traffic mess on daily basis. As part of the project, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had already cut trees on both sides of the Canal Bank Road. As many as 1,300 trees had been cut for the proposed project while PHA will plant over 5,000 new trees on this road, officials said.

Naseem-ur-Rehman, a senior official of Environment Protection Department (EPD), Punjab said as there was not enough public transport, majority of citizens had no other option except to take out their cars and bikes on the roads to perform daily routine chores, which is a major cause of increased air and noise pollution in the city. He said the department had already given NOC for this project.

0



0







LDA kicks off Canal Road widening was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174918-LDA-kicks-off-Canal-Road-widening/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "LDA kicks off Canal Road widening" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174918-LDA-kicks-off-Canal-Road-widening.