LAHORE

Customs staff at Allama International Airport, Lahore, is on high alert to thwart attempts to smuggle foreign currency, drugs, gold and other contraband.

Special teams have been constituted to search suspected international flights and to monitor all the entry and exit points at the airport.

As part of this initiative, Lahore Collector of Customs Preventive Zulfiqar Younas visited Lahore airport along with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab Regional Director Brigadier Khalid Goraya on Tuesday to inspect the existing procedure and arrangements deployed to search and scan outbound and inbound passengers and baggage. According to a press release, both officers discussed various proposals to improve information sharing, pooling of human and material resources for joint operations and to enhance overall effectiveness of their agencies. The ANF regional director instructed his field staff to extend all human and material cooperation to Pakistan Customs to make Lahore airport free from the menace of smuggling.

