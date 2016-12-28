â€˜Interfaith dialogue necessary for religious freedomâ€™

LAHORE

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Minhajul Quran held a special function in relation to Christmas at Model Town on Tuesday.

The chief guest was Rob Newsome, Head of Economic and Political Affairs, Consulate General of United States in Lahore. Addressing the function, Rob Newsome said for religious freedom interfaith dialogue was necessary. He thanked Dr Tahirul Qadri and the sponsors of the conference and said interfaith dialogue is essential for religious freedom and the protection of religious minorities. He said United States stands with you to make Pakistan a safer place for worshippers of all faiths, and by doing so to build a stronger, secure and prosperous Pakistan.

He said the aim of inter-faith harmony is to spread the message of peace throughout the world, to unite the followers of different religions in one shared message of peace.

He said in the last hundred years society has become more varied in many parts of the world. Migration from one country to another, foreign travel, inter-cultural marriage and increased tolerance of religious diversity have contributed to the growth of the multi-faith society. He said Benazir Bhutto once said “democracy can permit the flowering of a multi ethnic and multi cultural society where race, religions and genders co-exist peacefully, in harmony to the mutual benefit of all.” He said in Pakistan and America our diversity is our strength. Both our countries will succeed so long as they are not splintered along the line of religious faiths.

He said in every religion there are people who oppose tolerance and any sign of cooperation with people of other faiths. Quoting Pope Francis he said that “religious leaders are called to be guides, helping their people see how offensive it is to God and how harmful it is to others when people seek only their own well-being, advantage and profits.” Individuals and whole societies suffer when some act as if God does not exist, so everything is permissible but not when others, ‘rigid and fundamentalist,’ believe they are justified in using violence to impose ‘extreme and radical attitude which are furthest from the living God.’

He said: “We believe that different religions are enriched by identifying ways in which they can collaborate, such as making peace, protecting the environment, eradicating poverty and ensuring the human dignity of all. He concluded by a quote from a Hans King: “There will be no peace among the nations without peace among the religions. There will be no peace among the religions without dialogue among the religions”. Secretary General of PAT Khurram Nawaz Gandapur welcomed the guest and gave him a briefing on the working and achievements of Minhajul Quran and PAT. Dr Manohar Chand, Father James Channan, Rev Shahid Meraj, Sardar Bishan Singh, Prof Dr Burman, Pandit Baghat Lal, Dr Marcus Fida, Allama Afzal Saeedi, Noor Ullah Siddiuqe, Fayyaz Warraich, Jawad Hamid, Hafiz Ghulam Fareed and other addressed the function. A Christmas cake was cut at the conclusion and special prayers were held for solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

